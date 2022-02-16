Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

SAFE traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.88. 292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,381. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.08.

Get Safehold alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAFE. Mizuho cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.51.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 6,999 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $499,938.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 193,414 shares of company stock valued at $13,588,235 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Safehold by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.