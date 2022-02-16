Safestore (LON:SAFE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,276 ($17.27). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 1,261 ($17.06), with a volume of 382,517 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Safestore from GBX 1,300 ($17.59) to GBX 1,470 ($19.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safestore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,287.67 ($17.42).

Get Safestore alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,327.30. The stock has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Safestore’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.11%.

In related news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 10,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,378 ($18.65), for a total transaction of £149,154.72 ($201,833.18).

Safestore Company Profile (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.