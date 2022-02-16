Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Short Interest Update

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of SGA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292. The company has a market capitalization of $134.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27. Saga Communications has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $28.58.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Saga Communications in the second quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Saga Communications by 8.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,855 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saga Communications in the second quarter valued at about $989,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Saga Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 564,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 23,718 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Saga Communications in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

