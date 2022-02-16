San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.15

San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.90.

San Miguel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMGBY)

San Miguel Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverage, food, and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverage; Packaging; Energy; Fuel and Oil; Infrastructure; and Cement, Real Estate and Others. The Food and Beverage segment consists of branded value-added refrigerated processed meats and canned meat products, manufacturing and marketing of butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly-based snacks and desserts, specialty oils, salad aids, snacks and condiments, marketing of flour mixes and the importation and marketing of coffee and coffee related products; production and sale of feeds; poultry and livestock farming, processing and selling of poultry and fresh meats; and milling, production and marketing of flour and bakery ingredients.

