Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €7.85 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €7.85 ($8.92) price target from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.43) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.16) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($5.15) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.09) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.29 ($8.29).

ETR LHA opened at €7.66 ($8.71) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €5.24 ($5.95) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($14.73).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

