Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€33.00” Price Target for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been assigned a €33.00 ($37.50) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.90 ($36.25) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($33.52) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($36.93) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of €14.72 ($16.73) and a 52 week high of €20.42 ($23.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

