Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75. 173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58.

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, SIP Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Desktop as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Fax as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Device as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.

