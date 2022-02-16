Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $911.90

Shares of Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 911.90 ($12.34) and traded as high as GBX 915 ($12.38). Sanne Group shares last traded at GBX 915 ($12.38), with a volume of 1,315,031 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 911.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 907.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.89.

Get Sanne Group alerts:

About Sanne Group (LON:SNN)

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company offers fund services, such as establishment, governance and administration, investor, and financial reporting, and tax and regulatory compliance services; corporate services, including investment and treasury, employee incentives and independent trustee, accounting and financial, and governance, fiduciary, and administration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanne Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanne Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.