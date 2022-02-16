Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRPT. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,949,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after buying an additional 164,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day moving average is $81.51. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

