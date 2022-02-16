Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.00.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SRPT. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ SRPT opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day moving average is $81.51. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $101.24.
Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
