Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the third quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the second quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Sasol by 13.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 236,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sasol by 659.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 297,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sasol by 14.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.