Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.
Sasol stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.
