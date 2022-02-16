Savix (SVX) Market Capitalization Achieves $135,493.50

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Savix coin can now be bought for $2.22 or 0.00005088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Savix has a total market capitalization of $135,493.50 and approximately $5,702.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Savix has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00038282 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00105786 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 137,596 coins and its circulating supply is 60,996 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

