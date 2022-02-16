Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Short Interest Up 88.9% in January

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 691,100 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the January 15th total of 365,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

SCHL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,129,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,258,000 after buying an additional 652,845 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 1.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,337,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 19.3% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 578,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 93,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,204 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $43.54.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

