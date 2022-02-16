Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 14.6% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $31,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 80.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 429,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,633,000 after purchasing an additional 191,247 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,081,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,404,000 after purchasing an additional 153,739 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 318,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,230,000 after purchasing an additional 116,982 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,206,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 157,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,366,000 after acquiring an additional 89,725 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.99. 324,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,678. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.20 and a 52 week high of $168.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.