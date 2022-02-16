Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Short Interest Down 35.5% in January

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSAA. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the second quarter valued at $1,580,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the second quarter valued at $5,181,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the second quarter valued at $2,913,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 31.1% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 98,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 22.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 145,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 26,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSAA stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,073. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

