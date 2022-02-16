Scorpio Tankers Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Scorpio Tankers has a payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $927.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 36,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

