Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $927.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.01. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 9.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 31,825 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 100.0% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 100,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $2,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.21%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.