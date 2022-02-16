Sealed Air (SEE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Sealed Air to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SEE opened at $64.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.02. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $70.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after buying an additional 652,353 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.