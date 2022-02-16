Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a SEK 145 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SCTBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Securitas from SEK 120 to SEK 110 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCTBF opened at $12.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. Securitas has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $17.55.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

