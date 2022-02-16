SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Update

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the January 15th total of 64,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SenesTech by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SenesTech by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SenesTech by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SenesTech by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 42,780 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNES traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 87,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,471. The company has a market cap of $10.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.52. SenesTech has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

