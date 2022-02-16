Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Purchases $41,800.00 in Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 2,551 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $10,841.75.

On Friday, February 11th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 12,500 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $43,300.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 17,500 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $81,375.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 6,100 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $26,291.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 20,100 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $97,686.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 24,703 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $122,032.82.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 10,244 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $50,912.68.

On Friday, January 14th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 6,219 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $31,032.81.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 9,202 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $48,034.44.

NASDAQ SNSE traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 74,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,109. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $21.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNSE. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 365.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

