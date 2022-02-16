SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 45,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.75% of SFL worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SFL by 227.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the third quarter worth $380,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SFL in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SFL in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SFL shares. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of SFL opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

