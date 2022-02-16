SFL (NYSE:SFL) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.27

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 4163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13.
About SFL (NYSE:SFL)
SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
