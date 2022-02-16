SFL (NYSE:SFL) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.27

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 4163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SFL by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,240,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,093,000 after acquiring an additional 128,004 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 26.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SFL by 13.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SFL by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 228,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in SFL by 7.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

