Shake Shack (SHAK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.20, a P/E/G ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Shake Shack by 1,754.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Shake Shack by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Shake Shack by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after acquiring an additional 86,150 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shake Shack Company Profile
Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
