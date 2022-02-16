Shake Shack (SHAK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.20, a P/E/G ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Shake Shack by 1,754.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Shake Shack by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Shake Shack by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after acquiring an additional 86,150 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.65.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

