Shard Trading Down 28.1% This Week (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Shard has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and $1,344.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Shard has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shard Coin Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

