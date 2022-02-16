Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Short Interest Update

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the January 15th total of 266,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

OTCMKTS:SAWLF remained flat at $$4.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Shawcor has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAWLF. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

