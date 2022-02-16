Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Shares Up 4.5%

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) shares were up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45.

About Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development (OTCMKTS:SIHBY)

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangdong Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway.

