Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Shares Up 4.5%

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) shares were up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45.
About Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development (OTCMKTS:SIHBY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development (SIHBY)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.