Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $1,350.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 82.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHOP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,439.90.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $149.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $740.50. 433,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,436. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,139.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,366.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 1 year low of $780.00 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

