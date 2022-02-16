Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $1,350.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 82.31% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHOP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,439.90.
NYSE:SHOP traded down $149.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $740.50. 433,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,436. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,139.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,366.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 1 year low of $780.00 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shopify (SHOP)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.