Shopping Trading Down 14.8% Over Last Week (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $10.71 million and $298,216.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can now be bought for about $12.15 or 0.00027437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shopping has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00045381 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.05 or 0.07150429 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,191.80 or 0.99774240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00050220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00052754 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002886 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,360 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

