Short Interest in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Declines By 34.2%

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,800 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the January 15th total of 495,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlueCity by 514.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BlueCity by 217.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BlueCity in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueCity during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueCity during the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueCity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCT remained flat at $$1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday. 30,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,743. BlueCity has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $20.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlueCity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueCity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.