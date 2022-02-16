Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Declines By 31.6%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.31. 19,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,004. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.26. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0744 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on B&M European Value Retail to GBX 675 ($9.13) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.46.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

