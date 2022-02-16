Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Declines By 31.6%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.31. 19,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,004. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.26. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $35.51.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0744 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%.
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.
