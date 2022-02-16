Short Interest in Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Decreases By 43.0%

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Calian Group from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS:CLNFF remained flat at $$41.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09. Calian Group has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks.

