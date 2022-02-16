Short Interest in Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Decreases By 43.0%

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Calian Group from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS:CLNFF remained flat at $$41.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09. Calian Group has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks.

