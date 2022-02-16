Short Interest in Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Rises By 52.6%

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Choom stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 40,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,603. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Choom has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

Choom Company Profile

Choom Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of cannabis. The company was founded By Craig D. Schneider on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

