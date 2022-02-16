Short Interest in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Declines By 40.8%

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the January 15th total of 4,830,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.87.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.36. 2,317,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,451. Ciena has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average of $61.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $247,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,598 shares of company stock worth $2,520,068 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.