Short Interest in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Drops By 34.4%

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the January 15th total of 5,170,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Citrix Systems stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.95. 4,556,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,979. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $144.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average of $97.62.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at $5,369,000. Maytus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,988,351 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $233,175,000 after buying an additional 241,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

