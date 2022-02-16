Short Interest in Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA) Grows By 73.5%

Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITA remained flat at $$9.74 during midday trading on Wednesday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,990. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69. Coliseum Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MITA. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. Institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

