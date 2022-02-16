Short Interest in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Grows By 103.7%

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 103.7% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Community West Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CWBC stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $119.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. Community West Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.58.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $644,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,213,000. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

