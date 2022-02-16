Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Rises By 86.6%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the January 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
DIFTY opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $31.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
