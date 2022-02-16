Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Rises By 86.6%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the January 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

DIFTY opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $31.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

