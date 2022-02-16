Short Interest in DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) Rises By 72.7%

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 723,100 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the January 15th total of 418,700 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DATS traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. 4,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,022,866. DatChat has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DATS. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DatChat in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DatChat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DatChat during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in DatChat in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DatChat in the third quarter valued at about $768,000. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DatChat Inc is a communication software company which gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. DatChat Inc is based in N.J.

