Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Decreases By 45.6%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the January 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $72.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.98.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DPSGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($82.95) to €75.00 ($85.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.