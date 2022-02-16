Short Interest in DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Drops By 47.2%

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the January 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ DDI traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $13.74. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,843. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $18.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile
DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.
