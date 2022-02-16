Short Interest in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Decreases By 33.3%

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Emclaire Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 100,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emclaire Financial by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emclaire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emclaire Financial by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMCF traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.50. 3,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13. Emclaire Financial has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 24.46%.

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

