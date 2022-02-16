Short Interest in Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Rises By 61.9%

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the January 15th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,085.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Evonik Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

OTCMKTS:EVKIF remained flat at $$32.58 during midday trading on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

