Short Interest in G Squared Ascend II Inc (NYSE:GSQB) Declines By 27.3%

G Squared Ascend II Inc (NYSE:GSQB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in G Squared Ascend II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend II during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend II during the 4th quarter worth $485,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in G Squared Ascend II by 884.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 324,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 291,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in G Squared Ascend II by 25.0% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 374,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 74,853 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G Squared Ascend II stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,962. G Squared Ascend II has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78.

G Squared Ascend II Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. G Squared Ascend II Inc is based in Chicago, Illinois.

