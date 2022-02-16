Short Interest in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Drops By 23.8%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the January 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNPX opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of -0.83. Genprex has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Genprex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Genprex in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Genprex in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Genprex by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Genprex in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

