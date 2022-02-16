Short Interest in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Increases By 100.0%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,460 ($19.76) to GBX 1,315 ($17.79) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $676.50.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

