Short Interest in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Rises By 41.3%

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $740,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in HEICO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,481,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,056,000 after acquiring an additional 456,514 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 727,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 411,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,306,000 after acquiring an additional 34,384 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,397,000 after acquiring an additional 89,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 297,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,857,000 after buying an additional 58,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.97. 311,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,679. HEICO has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $509.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

