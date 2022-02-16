Short Interest in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Grows By 95.7%

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 95.7% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in HH&L Acquisition by 1,134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 393,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 361,956 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,689,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Get HH&L Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HH&L Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73. HH&L Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.