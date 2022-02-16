Short Interest in iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Grows By 43.0%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 583,400 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 407,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 416.7 days.

Shares of IAFNF traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.47. 5,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.59. iA Financial has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $66.61.

Several brokerages have commented on IAFNF. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

