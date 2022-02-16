Short Interest in Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Decreases By 28.0%

Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICCM. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Icecure Medical by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 464,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 151,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Icecure Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Icecure Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Icecure Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Icecure Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

Shares of ICCM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,353. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.86. Icecure Medical has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $16.00.

Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Icecure Medical will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICCM. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Icecure Medical in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Icecure Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.65 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Icecure Medical from $14.50 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Icecure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd. develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. IceCure Medical Ltd. is based in CAESAREA, Israel.

