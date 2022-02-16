Short Interest in InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Decreases By 42.6%

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the January 15th total of 333,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 106.4 days.

IIPZF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IIPZF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

